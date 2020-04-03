Coronavirus

With financial boost incoming, telemedicine provides opportunity for care during COVID-19 crisis

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, the federal communications commission unveiled plans to provide $200 million to boost telemedicine programs. The technology gives doctors the ability to provide care while maintaining social distancing.

For Fresno Internal Medicine Doctor Uma Rao, doing business over the phone is now the safest way to see some patients.

Clovis Pediatrician Amy Evans is using a webcam for virtual visits. Parents are helping her with exams and troubleshooting some minor ailments.

"What's helpful I should mention is I'm seeing the whole family," Dr. Evans said. "So it may be the one kid who calls in for it, but then I'm looking at mother and brother, and they are all coughing in the background, so one virtual visit turns into a visit for all three of them."

Both doctors are getting a lot of patients with concerns over and cough or flu-like symptoms.

"The vast majority we are doing these virtual visits. Although the visits are not the same as in-person, they are effective considering the current crisis."

Doctors say it allows patients to remain home in quarantine while also receiving medical advice.

"Sometimes they'll just call because they have backaches, headaches, and a lot of people are calling in with depression and anxiety because they've just lost their jobs," Dr. Rao said.

During the crisis, insurance companies are stepping up and reimbursing doctors more than normal to see patients virtually or over the phone.

Doctors are hoping through telemedicine, they can cut down on the numbers of people going to emergency rooms so that doctors at hospitals can use their energy, expertise and equipment on the sickest patients.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirusnursesdoctorscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News