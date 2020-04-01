abc30 community

Donate to Central California Food Bank during 'Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One dollar equals seven meals. You can help fight hunger in Central California by donating to the ABC30 Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon on Friday, April 3, 2020.

All donations will help Central California Food Bank (CCFB) meet the needs of a growing number of families struggling to put food on the table due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just pick up your phone and text CCFB to 555888 or click here to donate online.
EMBED More News Videos

In just the last two weeks, CCFB had to purchase an extra $400,000 worth of food to meet the growing demand in the Central Valley.



Central California Food Bank has seen a 50 percent increase in families needing help at food distribution sites. In just the last two weeks, CCFB had to purchase an extra $400,000 worth of food to meet the growing demand.

Your donation can help CCFB purchase more food.

"The goal is just to make sure that no family, whether a month ago you thought you'd need us or not, no family has to go to sleep hungry at night," said CCFB CEO Andy Souza.

Central California Food Bank distributes 38 million pounds of food annually and serves 280,000 people a month.

Those numbers are expected to move up with so many families out of work and needing help to feed their families.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventskings countyabc30 communitymerced countymariposa countycoronavirusfresno countyfresnotulare countycommunitymadera countydonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30 COMMUNITY
SPONSORED: Children First: Coping During COVID-19
ABC30 following CDC's social distancing recommendations, moving to remote anchoring
Fresno doctor shares advice on preventing spread of germs
Central Valley community finds new way to fundraise for Kids Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News