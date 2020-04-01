Donate to Central California Food Bank during 'Feeding Our Families Virtual Telethon'

All donations will help Central California Food Bank (CCFB) meet the needs of a growing number of families struggling to put food on the table due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Just pick up your phone and text CCFB to 555888 or click here to donate online.
Central California Food Bank has seen a 50 percent increase in families needing help at food distribution sites. In just the last two weeks, CCFB had to purchase an extra $400,000 worth of food to meet the growing demand.
Your donation can help CCFB purchase more food.
"The goal is just to make sure that no family, whether a month ago you thought you'd need us or not, no family has to go to sleep hungry at night," said CCFB CEO Andy Souza.
Central California Food Bank distributes 38 million pounds of food annually and serves 280,000 people a month.
Those numbers are expected to move up with so many families out of work and needing help to feed their families.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus