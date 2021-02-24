Temperance Avenue closed in both directions after crash in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An east central Fresno roadway is blocked in both directions after a car crashed on Wednesday morning.It happened just before 6:00 am on Temperance and McKinley Avenues.A car crashed into a telephone line, and the vehicle ended up on its side. It's unclear if anyone was injured.Officers have closed the north and southbound lanes of Temperance Avenue while they investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.The cause of the crash is under investigation.