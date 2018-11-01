Temple Beth Israel sign vandalized in Northwest Fresno

Fresno Police are investigating vandalism at two local houses of worships.One of those cases is now being treated as a hate crime.It happened at Temple Beth Israel in Northwest Fresno.Parishioners discovered the damage yesterday.As you can see in this picture, the word *Israel* was removed from sign at the entrance at the property.Authorities say someone vandalized the sign either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.It happened just hours after hundreds of people gathered at the temple for a multi-faith memorial.It was in remembrance of the Pittsburgh victims that died in this weekend's synagogue shooting.Rabbi Rick Winer of Temple Beth Israel released a statement about the vandalism.He says, "It does not appear that anyone intending harm entered our campus. We continue to strengthen the security procedures we already have in place. We will continue to partner with our friends and neighbors in our community to bring people together in support and love."