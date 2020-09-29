nfl

Titans suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests, Vikings also stop activities

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended all in-person activities Tuesday after several positive COVID-19 tests in the Titans organization.



"On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives," the NFL said in a morning statement.



The NFL said the Titans have suspended all in-person club activities starting Tuesday.

The Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities, the NFL said.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the NFL said.

The statement continued, "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldsportstennessee titansminnesota vikingscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus incorrect (to date) preseason predictions
2 women coaches, woman ref make history on NFL field
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild
Joe Montana wrestles grandchild away from alleged kidnapper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-year-old Fresno girl diagnosed with rare brain cancer
Valley air about to get worse as wildfire smoke has nowhere to go
41-year-old dies after being shot in east central Fresno
Creek Fire: 305,240 acres burned with 44% containment
Creek Fire: Crews navigate challenging weather, terrain
SQF Complex Fire: 150,800 acres burned, 58% contained
2 shot at party in southwest Fresno, police say
Show More
Detectives searching for attempted kidnapper in Porterville
1 arrested, 3 wanted for Lindsay shooting, armed robbery
Fresno leaders discuss initial recommendations for police reform
Get discount at Big Fresno Fair Drive-Thru Eats by donating blood
Fresno County investing millions to build new sheriff substation
More TOP STORIES News