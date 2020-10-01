nfl

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans until later in season after more positive COVID-19 tests

FILE PHOTO: Tennessee Titans helmets are seen during the first quarter of an NFL football game. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The NFL postponed Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers game at Tennessee until later in the season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement Thursday came one day after the league said it hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date would be announced "shortly."



"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the league said. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

On Tuesday, the Titans placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including key players defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley. Outside linebacker Kamalei Correa became the fourth on that list Wednesday.

With the two new cases, the Titans' total is now 11: five players and six other organization members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspittsburgh steelersnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldsportstennessee titansminnesota vikingscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NFL
NFL: Pittsburgh-Tennessee game postponed due to Titans' positive COVID-19 results
Woman charged in attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana grandchild
Titans, Vikings suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus incorrect (to date) preseason predictions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More businesses reopen as Fresno County relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Man wanted for Clovis crime overturns car while speeding in Fresno
Funding available for local farmers, businesses switching to 'green' machines
Fresno Co. schools taking time to prepare for safe return to campus
Visalia officer pleads not guilty to alleged sex crimes at Elks Lodge
2 men shot at southeast Fresno apartment complex
Vacant home in southeast Fresno destroyed by flames
Show More
Clovis Police officer in hospital after 4-vehicle crash
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Thursday
'We are shocked:' Chrissy Teigen, John Legend suffer pregnancy loss
Fresno police searching for suspect in laundromat attack
State wants Immanuel Schools held in contempt for violating injunction
More TOP STORIES News