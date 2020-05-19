high school sports

Senior Spotlight: Roosevelt tennis player inspired by medical professionals

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For four years, Roosevelt's Lena Lee had a racquet in her hands.

Her freshman year, she was the Roughriders' most improved player in both tennis and badminton. By her senior year, she was named most athletic.

Her lasting high school memory is a quarterfinal playoff win this past fall on the tennis court.

"I was proud of myself because since it was the quarterfinals I did something that I could look back on it and feel proud of myself," Lee said.

Prior to the spring cancelations - she was eyeing a run at the valley championship.

"I had a lot of imagination for having my medal."

Next year she plans on pursuing a degree in the medical profession and has been inspired by seeing the work done by doctors and nurses.

A strong showing in the classroom earned her a nomination for the B'nai B'rith student-athlete award.

"That's a really big thing, like that was a really big achievement that I'd done."
