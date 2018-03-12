Terance Frazier punches burglar in bedroom

Facebook post by Terance Frazier showing the suspect as he was taken into custody.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say a burglar walked right into the bedroom of Fresno developer and former Bulldog's baseball star Terance Frazier on Sunday morning.Frazier posted the results on his Facebook page. It shows the bloody suspect being carted away by deputies.On Facebook, Frazier wrote, "I decided to stay home and enjoy a peaceful uneventful day and then a "meth head" decides to break into my house."When he spoke to Action News, Frazier explained what he was thinking at that moment, "Instead of me trying to grab a gun or something. I just jumped out of bed underwear and all and just took off chasing after him."Fresno County Sheriff's deputies say Jacob Flanagan picked the wrong house to burglarize Sunday morning. The would-be victim took action the minute the 31-year-old suspect laid eyes on him.Frazier explained the chaos, "I take off running, hit the corner here where the grass was all wet, I slide, he takes off that way."Frazier's state of the art 7,200 square foot home is extensive. It's full of cameras, with an alarm and all the extras. His big backyard is like a maze to find your way out of, especially in a hurry."You can get in, but if you don't know your way out, that's going to be a problem," said Frazier. "So once he was back here- I knew there was no way he was going to get away from me."But Frazier found out Flanagan had superhuman strength, "He picked me up like a little rag doll and threw me down."Deputies say Flanagan was likely fueled by drugs."He did appear to be under the influence of some type of narcotic and he was later booked into jail," said Sgt. James Dunn of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.The former baseball player finally got the upper hand and tackled the suspect, then had some words with him."I kept going, 'You have two choices: you are either going to die here in my backyard or wait for the cops to come, but you better stay on your knees right now.'," said Frazier.Frazier's girlfriend, Fresno City Council Member, Esmeralda Soria was inside the house and called for help. She also grabbed his gun, since he has a concealed weapons permit. That gun was never used.Frazier's children were also in the home.It turns out the burglar got in from an unlocked door. Earlier in the morning, the family let the dog out and forgot to re-lock the door.