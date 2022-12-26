Two hospitalized after stabbing in Terra Bella, deputies say

TERRA BELLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were stabbed on Monday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
The stabbing happened around 1:30 pm in the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella.
Deputies say they found a man and a woman suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital to have their injuries treated.
Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.