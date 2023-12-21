Defense admits to 2018 killing but says girlfriend provoked Terrence Boston

A point of no return in a murder trial on Wednesday as Terrence Boston's public defender made a stunning admission.

A point of no return in a murder trial on Wednesday as Terrence Boston's public defender made a stunning admission.

A point of no return in a murder trial on Wednesday as Terrence Boston's public defender made a stunning admission.

A point of no return in a murder trial on Wednesday as Terrence Boston's public defender made a stunning admission.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A point of no return in a murder trial on Wednesday as Terrence Boston's public defender made a stunning admission.

"We're conceding a homicide occurred," public defender Keegan Smith said. "That Ms. Taylor has died and that Mr. Boston was responsible for that death."

That is how Smith began his argument in court, telling the jury that Brittney Taylor did die at the hands of her boyfriend in May of 2018.

But Smith says his client is not a murderer. Instead, he says Boston was acting out of passion in the heat of the moment.

"You will see evidence of the state of mind that Mr. Boston had at the time of this killing," Smith said. "That he was provoked, that he had an emotional response which clouded his judgment."

Smith told the jury that the evidence points to involuntary manslaughter. But the prosecution says Boston murdered Taylor.

Sheriff's deputies found the 32-year-old woman near the intersection of Olive and Cornelia Avenues in Fresno County over five years ago.

Her car had crashed into a tree as investigators say she was trying to speed away after being "struck by multiple bullets."

The prosecution argues that Boston acted deliberately, getting and using his work semi-truck at the time of the shooting.

On Wednesday, Smith pushed back as he called Crime Scene Specialist Kristal Buckley to the stand. She told the jury what she found inside the Volvo truck.

"And what is that a picture of?" Smith asked. "It's underneath the bed. It's two pairs of shoes and a shoebox," Buckley said.

From dumbbells to clothing and even a personal document inside that truck, Smith tried poking a hole in the prosecution's case.

He says Boston had regular access to the big rig.

The jury also heard from Marquise Johnson, a friend who spent time with Boston in early May 2018.

"Was Mr. Boston, to your recollection, angry or upset during that time?" Smith asked. "Not at all," Johnson said.

"Did you get the impression that Mr. Boston had a grudge against Ms. Taylor?" Smith asked later. "No," Johnson said.

Smith acknowledged voluntary manslaughter is still a crime but says Taylor provoked her boyfriend into killing her.

The defense's case could continue for a few more days, and the trial could extend into the new year.

If found guilty of murder, Boston could face 75 years to life in prison.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.