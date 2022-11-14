Some Tesla cars recalled over possible power steering issue

Tesla Model X and S cars have been recalled over a possible power steering issue. Now-Twitter owner Elon Musk co-founded the automotive company.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Tesla has announced a voluntary recall of more than 40,000 vehicles that could have a power steering issue.

The recall involves Model S and Model X vehicles built between 2017 and 2021, CNN reported.

Some motorists have reported their electric cars losing power steering on bumpy roads or after hitting a pothole.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that the defect does not affect steering control itself.

Instead, it means the driver has to use more strength to turn the wheel, especially at lower speeds.

The fix involves downloading a software update.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

In September, Tesla recalled more than one million vehicles because their automatic windows could pinch fingers.

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, co-founded Tesla.