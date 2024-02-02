Documents posted Friday by the agency said the warning light recall would be done with an online software update.

Tesla recalls nearly 2.2 million vehicles sold in US to fix warning lights that are too small

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the recall will be done with an online software update.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the recall will be done with an online software update.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the recall will be done with an online software update.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say the recall will be done with an online software update.

DETROIT -- Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it has sold in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

The recall of nearly 2.2 million vehicles was announced Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a sign of stepped-up scrutiny of the electric vehicle maker

Documents posted Friday by the agency said the warning light recall would be done with an online software update. It covers the 2012 through 2023 Model S, the 2016 through 2023 Model X, the 2017 through 2023 Model 3, the 2019 through 2024 Model Y and the 2024 Cybertruck.

The brake, park and antilock brake warning lights have a smaller font size than required by federal safety standards. That can make critical safety information hard to read, increasing the risk of a crash according to the agency.

Tesla has already started releasing the software update, and owners will be notified through a letter starting March 30.