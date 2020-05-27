test



Click/tap here to see document in new window
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: Barbershops, hair salons can reopen in 47 CA counties starting today
Central California coronavirus cases
Some Fresno businesses open doors Tuesday for first time in months
Fresno prepare for shelter-in-place to end Tuesday
New details emerge in case of retired Hanford officer accused of sexually assaulting neighbor
New Central Unified high school to be named after beloved football coach
Protest for George Floyd turns violent in Minneapolis
Show More
Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino shows new safety measures ahead of re-opening
City of Fresno donating face masks to small businesses opening this week
Homicide investigation underway in Visalia, police say
Fresno music venue using downtime to remodel while waiting for reopening
Suspect opens fire on man in southeast Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News