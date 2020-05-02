Fresno City College now a COVID-19 testing site, appointments required

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College will now serve as a testing site for COVID-19.The new location is one of the 80 new community testing sites ordered to open in California by Gov. Gavin Newsom.The state says the new sites will help ramp-up total testing capacity by more than 10,000 tests a day.The testing site at the college in Central Fresno will be powered with the help of "Optum-Serve.""The establishment of this testing site will be a great asset for Fresno County as we continue to battle the Coronavirus. Thank you to the state, OptumServe, and Fresno City College for a strong partnership that will help put us on the road to recovery," says Fresno County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Buddy Mendes.To get tested at Fresno City College, you must have an appointment.