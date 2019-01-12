STALKING

Texan faces up to 5 years for cyberstalking California woman

This booking photo provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office shows Isaiah Alexander Allen, 22, of Lubbuck, Texas. (Lubbock County Sheriff's Office via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas --
Prosecutors say a Texas man faces up to five years in prison for cyberstalking a California woman he once dated and posting nude photos of her that were viewed more than 1 million times.

Lubbock County jail records show 22-year-old Isiah Alexander Allen of Lubbock was being held Saturday pending federal sentencing. Allen was indicted Nov. 14 and pleaded guilty this month to cyberstalking in a plea agreement over harassment since September 2017.

Investigators say Allen met the woman at an online gaming site but they never met in person and she voluntarily gave him nude photos before breaking up with him. Prosecutors say Allen also posted a screen shot with personal data about the woman, including phone and other identifying numbers.

Allen could also be fined up to $250,000.
