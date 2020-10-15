Texas billionaire charged in largest tax fraud case against an American

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman with a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that Brockman, 79, hid the money over 20 years through complicated schemes including filing false returns and setting up secret accounts all over the world to hide and launder the money.

Prosecutors also charged the Houston resident with investor fraud.

The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
taxesu.s. & worldfinancefraud
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
Large fire destroys restaurant in southeast Fresno
EXCLUSIVE: Here's how millions were stolen in CA EDD scam
CA Supreme Court orders reexamination of Scott Peterson charges
'Fire wives' raise money for volunteer firefighters whose homes were burned down
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
Study: COVID risk on planes extremely low when passengers wear masks
Show More
Merced Co. officials warn voters of possible unofficial ballot drop boxes
Creek Fire: 341,722 acres burned, 55% contained
Flex Alert issued for CA on Thursday
How to fill out your 2020 census before October 15 deadline
Thanksgiving gatherings pose a high COVID risk, Fauci warns
More TOP STORIES News