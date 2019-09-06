Texas country singer dies in car crash in New Mexico

TAOS, New Mexico -- Rising Texas country singer Kylie Rae Harris has been killed in a traffic accident in northern New Mexico.

Harris' publicist confirmed her death. Harris was on her way to Taos when she was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The Taos County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old driver was also killed in the crash. The third driver was not injured.

The sheriff's office says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash, but details were not given.

Harris released her self-titled album earlier this year. She was featured in the syndicated documentary series "Troubadour, Texas."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
musicwoman killedu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arizona woman dies after falling more than 500 feet while climbing Half Dome
Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in head, father arrested
1st known vaping-associated death reported in LA County
Mandatory evacuations lifted in 2,000-acre Tenaja Fire
Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Fresno State to offer free immigration legal services
California National Guard will lose $8 million to border wall plan
Show More
Day care worker, 19, charged with murder of baby girl
Ex-Marine arrested with weapons and 'troubling' writings
Texas man charged with violating bump stock ban
You could get up to $9,500 to get your old car off the road
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase
More TOP STORIES News