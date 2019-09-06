Texas man first person charged nationwide since bump stock ban

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 43-year-old Houston man has been indicted for possessing a bump stock, the first known case in the country since the device was banned.
Ajay Dhingra has been indicted on four counts of firearms violations, including possession of a machine gun, specifically a bump stock.
The indictment also alleges that Dhingra unlawfully possessed a firearm after having been committed to a mental institution.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Dhingra left a concerning message at the George Bush Foundation.
Law enforcement contacted Dhingra at his home where they found a rifle with an installed bump stock.
A search warrant was obtained and authorities found a Glock pistol, a Colt rifle with a bump stock and 277 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
If convicted of any of the charges, Dhingra faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine on each count.
