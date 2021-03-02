Coronavirus

'Absolutely reckless': Gov. Gavin Newsom reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate, other restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO -- California Governor Gavin Newsom reacted Tuesday to the news that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is lifting all mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

RELATED: Texas will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, Gov. Abbott says

"Absolutely reckless," Gov. Newsom tweeted.

When ABC7 News' Chris Nguyen told him the news following a press conference in Santa Clara County on Tuesday, California's governor responded, "Look, this is the most critical moment in this pandemic. If we want to quickly open our schools, quickly open our businesses, we've got to be mindful. We gotta hold on, we can still make modifications, we can get our kids back in school, we can start reopening businesses. But mask wearing is foundational in order to safely do that and get our economy roaring again."

Texas is the largest state to end an order intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 42,000 Texans.

The Republican governor has faced sharp criticism from his party over the mandate, which was imposed eight months ago, and other COVID-19 restrictions. It was only ever lightly enforced, even during the worst outbreaks of the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasgavin newsomface maskcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Teachers, child care staff can book COVID vaccines even if ineligible
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Remote workers use 'fake commutes' to divide home and work
Central California coronavirus cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck collides with power pole in southeast Fresno, hundreds lose power
Thieves steal $6,000 worth of items from 2 Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno
Local health officials monitoring for COVID-19 variants
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Program in the South Valley helping low-income families become homeowners
FUSD reaches deal to allow students back for in-person learning starting April 6
Fire sparks in attic of Merced County home
Show More
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
California likely faces a critically dry year, officials say
Bakersfield police take over investigation into missing CA toddlers
QAnon conspiracy theory about March 4 prompts security concerns
More TOP STORIES News