At least 6 people injured during shooting at high school party in El Paso, reports say

EL PASO, Texas -- A shooting at a party in west Texas wounded at least six people on Friday night, according to ABC affiliate KVIA.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city's Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., the news station reported.

Witnesses reportedly told KVIA it was a high school party.

No information was immediately available about the victims, but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Editor's note: El Paso officials said preliminary reports indicated it was eight people injured, but police now say it was six.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.