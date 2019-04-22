Texas mom missing after failing to pick up son from babysitter

MESQUITE, Texas -- A 26-year-old Texas mom was scheduled to pick up her son from the babysitter on Wednesday night, but she never showed up.

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes was reported missing to the police after friends and family made several attempts to reach her by phone.

Reyes' 2017 Jeep Wrangler was found by the Mesquite Police Department on Thursday morning, abandoned in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue in Dallas. ABC affiliate WFAA obtained surveillance video of the last-known sighting of Reyes near an apartment complex where her car was found.

Reyes' child is being cared for by relatives until she is located, Mesquite police said in a statement.

Reyes was last seen in the video footage talking on a cell phone and wearing a red polo and light blue jeans.

Reyes' stepfather, Dan Fuchs, told WFAA that she recently became a U.S. citizen and is originally from Veracruz, Mexico. He said Reyes also works as a paralegal and was a member of the National Guard.

Police are asking anyone with information on Reyes' whereabouts to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallastexas newsmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News