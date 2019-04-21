Convicted Texas murderer Edward Howard Bell dies while serving murder sentence

An investigation is underway in the death of a convicted Texas murderer.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to ABC13 Eyewitness News Edward Howard Bell died Saturday while in their custody.
A spokesperson with TDCJ said the 80-year-old convicted murderer died after collapsing at the Pack Unit facility.
"Like all in custody deaths, it is under investigation by the Independent Office of Inspector General," said TDCJ's spokesperson.
According to records, Bell was convicted and sentenced in 1993 for a 1978 murder with a deadly weapon.
He was also sentenced for two cases of indecency with a child.
The cause of his death is unknown at this time.
