Convicted Texas murderer Edward Howard Bell dies while serving murder sentence

An investigation is underway in the death of a convicted Texas murderer.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to ABC13 Eyewitness News Edward Howard Bell died Saturday while in their custody.

A spokesperson with TDCJ said the 80-year-old convicted murderer died after collapsing at the Pack Unit facility.

"Like all in custody deaths, it is under investigation by the Independent Office of Inspector General," said TDCJ's spokesperson.

According to records, Bell was convicted and sentenced in 1993 for a 1978 murder with a deadly weapon.

He was also sentenced for two cases of indecency with a child.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas newsdeath in custodyserial killer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News