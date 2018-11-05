HELICOPTER CRASH

Texas newlyweds and pilot killed in helicopter crash hour after wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

2 newlyweds and pilot killed in helicopter crash near Uvalde, Texas.

By
UVALDE, Texas --
A couple who were just married for an hour and a half were killed when their helicopter went down in Uvalde, Texas.

The groom's grandfather William Byler confirmed to Eyewitness News that the aircraft went down Saturday at their family ranch. His grandson Will Byler, Will's new wife Bailee Ackerman and the aircraft's pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence all died in the crash.



Eyewitness News spoke to Lawrence's stepdaughter, Amilyn Willard, who said he was a captain in the army and fought in Vietnam.


The National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the accident involving a Bell 206B helicopter. The accident happened about 15 miles northwest of Uvalde, according to NTSB's information.

The couple's wedding portal on planning website The Knot further confirmed their nuptials taking place on Nov. 3 in Uvalde on Byler's family ranch. Engagement photos also show Byler in his cowboy hat embracing Ackerman.

The Sam Houston State University students were surrounded by family and friends as they flew off in the family helicopter.

A wedding guest shared video of the couple's lavish departure on board the doomed aircraft:

EMBED More News Videos

A wedding guest captured a lavish departure by newlyweds before they board a doomed helicopter following their Uvalde, Texas nuptials.


After learning about the newlyweds' fatal crash, the Sam Houston State University Rodeo Team took to Facebook to share their condolences.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
helicopter crashhelicopterweddingtexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HELICOPTER CRASH
Arkansas police helicopter crashes during takeoff, injuring pilot
Four presumed dead as Marine helicopter crashes in Southern California
Pentagon says no survivors in American helicopter crash in Iraq
All 5 passengers killed in East River helicopter crash; pilot survives
More helicopter crash
Top Stories
Separate late night shootings injure two women while behind the wheel
Police investigating shooting that sent teen to hospital with gunshot wound in SE Fresno
3 Girl Scouts, 1 parent killed in hit-and-run in Wisconsin
Surveillance footage shows man catching home invaders in Atwater
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Visalia man arrested after hitting woman with milk crate
Early morning house fire forces 14 people out, including 9 children
Homemade device designed to steal mail found at US Post Office
Show More
Priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Barbed wire fence placed on U.S.-Mexico border
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Thousands hit the streets for annual Two Cities Marathon
More News