Gerald Green Lawrence has been identified as the pilot in the helicopter crash that killed 2 newlyweds near Uvalde, Texas, just an hour and a half after the wedding. https://t.co/qV6zRjHDil pic.twitter.com/cI3nXaH4Wi — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 5, 2018

I spoke w/the step daughter of the pilot who says the flight path was routine for her stepdad and he had flown it many times. The family is in shock over the accident and knew something was wrong when they didn’t hear from anyone hours later. — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) November 5, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4620051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wedding guest captured a lavish departure by newlyweds before they board a doomed helicopter following their Uvalde, Texas nuptials.

A couple who were just married for an hour and a half were killed when their helicopter went down in Uvalde, Texas.The groom's grandfather William Byler confirmed to Eyewitness News that the aircraft went down Saturday at their family ranch. His grandson Will Byler, Will's new wife Bailee Ackerman and the aircraft's pilot, Gerald Green Lawrence all died in the crash.Eyewitness News spoke to Lawrence's stepdaughter, Amilyn Willard, who said he was a captain in the army and fought in Vietnam.The National Transportation Safety Board in investigating the accident involving a Bell 206B helicopter. The accident happened about 15 miles northwest of Uvalde, according to NTSB's information.The couple's wedding portal on planning website The Knot further confirmed their nuptials taking place on Nov. 3 in Uvalde on Byler's family ranch. Engagement photos also show Byler in his cowboy hat embracing Ackerman.The Sam Houston State University students were surrounded by family and friends as they flew off in the family helicopter.A wedding guest shared video of the couple's lavish departure on board the doomed aircraft:After learning about the newlyweds' fatal crash, the Sam Houston State University Rodeo Team took to Facebook to share their condolences.