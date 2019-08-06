Texas officers on horseback seen leading handcuffed man with rope

GALVESTON, Texas -- Galveston Police are responding to uproar over a photo posted to Facebook showing a man being led by officers on horses, using a rope."You don't even do a dog like that," said Sherri Kelly, visiting the island from Spring. "I don't care. That's inhumane.""Where were they walking him to and why did they rope him if he was handcuffed? I don't think it's right," Cynthia Orise of Galveston said.Donald Neely, 43, was arrested by the Galveston Police Department on Saturday, accused of criminal trespass at 22nd street and Mechanic.Police say the officers led him around the corner of 21st and Market, where the mounted patrol unit was staging when the photo was taken.Some commented online that it appeared the rope was tied to the suspect's hands. The police department says the suspect was handcuffed and the rope was clipped to the handcuffs.Chief Vernon L. Hale, III of the Galveston Police Department released a statement apologizing to Neely:The department identified the officers as P. Brosch and A. Smith. They were wearing body cameras, which were activated, according to police.Neely's sister was upset when she saw the photo. She tells ABC13 he is mentally ill and homeless.Police say the officers do not face discipline.