Texas police sergeant in custody in connection with shooting of librarian, sources say

PEARLAND, Texas -- An HPD sergeant is facing a murder charge after being considered a person of interest in the deadly shooting of his wife in Pearland, police say.Pearland police say they received a call around 12 p.m. Saturday, after a family member found the woman's body at a home in the 1900 block of Canyon Creek Court.The victim, who sources have identified as Belinda Hernandez, reportedly died from an apparent gunshot wound.According to Pearland ISD, Hernandez was an educator of 15 years and was currently a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary School.During the investigation, Houston police confirmed that Sgt. Hilario Hernandez was linked to the shooting.The Texas Department of Public Safety said Hernandez was taken into custody after they were called to assist with an arrest around 2 p.m. at a Hampton Inn in Kingsville, just 100 miles north of the Mexico border. Hernandez was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m.Authorities say Hernandez will be returned to Brazoria County, where charges are expected against him.