Texas teacher accused of threatening principal with gun over recommendation letter

Here is the #mugshot of Concordia Lutheran High School teacher Mark Davis, accused of bringing a gun to school & threatening administrators. #abc13 story: https://t.co/TvXZ3vdNpm pic.twitter.com/Lyhe4fPeLf — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) January 22, 2020

TOMBALL, Texas -- A coach and teacher at a Texas high school is accused of bringing a gun to school and threatening the principal.Mark Davis, who is listed on the school's website as social studies and theology teacher, made an initial court appearance Wednesday morning.According to the court appearance, Davis was apparently unhappy with a recommendation written for him by the principal for a coaching job at a different school.Davis allegedly told another teacher that he had a gun in his classroom and was also going to bring a rifle to school.Prosecutors say Davis also told that teacher that he felt Concordia's head baseball coach discriminated against him and did not give him the assistant baseball coach job.Davis is facing both a felony and a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $50,000 bond on the felony charge. The judge also ordered him to stay 1,000 feet away from the Concordia school, and suspended his concealed carry license.Davis was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by Concordia Lutheran High School.