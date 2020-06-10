Senior Spotlight: Texas Tech commit, Hanford quarterback and ace Juaron Watts-Brown is potential draft prospect

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford's football team had a successful year led by quarterback Juaron Watts-Brown.Hanford's Juaron Watts-Brown is coming off his most successful season on the grid-iron. The senior quarterback led the Bullpups to its first 10-0 start since 1974.He was also an ace on the mound with a lot riding on his senior year. Major league scouts had been visiting and calling following an injury to his throwing arm he suffered during football."They were going to see how I came out of the gates, off my injury and prove to them that I'm hopefully draft-eligible ready to play," Juaron said. "If I did come out the gates mid to low 90s just shutting teams down, it would've given me a good chance to get drafted this year."Despite the shortened draft, Juaron is hopeful he will get drafted his junior year of college.Next year the Bullpup will pitch for Texas Tech, a program that has advanced to the College World Series four of the last six seasons."College is literally what everyone looks at in that town. Everyone has like a Texas Tech sticker just the atmosphere and the fact that I'll get taken care of over there," he said.This year, Juaron was only able to pitch one game and says it's heartbreaking not getting one last chance at chasing a Valley ring."Especially with the team we had too, our team was bonded from the sophomores to the seniors, so it was sad that we weren't able to show the valley how good we were going to be," he said.Juaron is a multi-sport athlete going back-to-back seasons in football, basketball, and baseball. He is looking forward to seeing how he will improve on the mound in college."In each season, I'm focused on that one sport. I don't get to focus on baseball year-round like some of these others guys do, so I'm excited to see what I can do when I really focus on it."