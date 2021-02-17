Family says living in Fresno Co. foothills helped prepare them for Texas storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10346834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> About 20 members of girls soccer team Clovis Crossfire, as well as their families, are stranded in Texas.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family from Central California who moved to Texas several years ago is now in the heart of the frigid winter storm hitting the area.But the family says the lessons they learned living in the snow in the Fresno County foothills have given them a head start in braving the elements.They spent last week covering the pipes to their house, got buckets of water ready and bought a generator for when the power would go out."For most Texans here, it's very rare for them to get this type of weather. So we wrapped our pipes like we used to at home," said former Valley resident Sid Chacon. "So we have been fortunate that we still have water. Both our neighbors to the side lost water."Chacon and his family live in Montgomery, Texas, which has been hit with heavy snow and sleet storms.He's experienced some winter weather while living in California but says these are some of the most intense conditions he's ever seen.