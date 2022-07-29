Parents of Thaddeus Sran expected to receive sentence Friday

Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran pleaded guilty back in June to voluntary manslaughter in the death of two-year-old, Thaddeus Sran.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The parents of a toddler found dead in Madera should learn their fate in court on Friday.

Briseida Sran also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges for the death of her baby girl, Devina, in 2015.

Thaddeus Sran was reported missing in July of 2020.

Community members handed out flyers, hung posters and searched for Thaddeus.

Madera Police found the boy's burned body in a nearby orchard.

Briseida is expected to be sentenced to 28 years and eight months in prison, and her husband is expected to spend 11 years behind bars.

The couple will be sentenced Friday morning at Madera Superior Court.