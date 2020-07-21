missing children

Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say

The department did not provide further details on the statement or the ongoing investigation.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five days after two-year-old Thaddeus Sran disappeared from his Madera home, the Madera Police Department said in a press release that his parents have "stopped cooperating" with the investigation.

The department did not provide further details on the statement or the ongoing investigation. However, officials said officers would not stop looking for the missing toddler.

Detectives from several law enforcement agencies, and community members, searched every inch of Thaddeus's neighborhood through Friday.

RELATED: 3 days after search called off, 2-year-old Madera boy Thaddeus Sran still missing

The Sran family has set up $5,000 reward for information leading to Thaddeus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderasearchmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
3 days after search called off, Thaddeus Sran still missing
Madera police, community continue search for missing 2-year-old
Madera police searching for missing 2-year-old boy possibly in danger
Missing Idaho kids' mom helped keep their bodies hidden: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extra $600 in weekly unemployment benefits will end this month
Local salon owners prepare to move their services outdoors after Gov. Newsom order
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump to resume coronavirus briefings after hiatus
Hwy 168 closed in both directions in Fresno Co. due to overturned logging truck
'We're in this for the long run': CA will continue adapting to data to mitigate COVID-19
Show More
Man shot in the leg after argument in central Fresno
Bicyclist hit by car on Highway 99 in Fresno, CHP says
Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more employee bonuses
'I will not sacrifice myself,' teacher says about school debate
Fresno Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment
More TOP STORIES News