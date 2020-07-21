Parents of missing 2-year-old boy have 'stopped cooperating,' Madera police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five days after two-year-old Thaddeus Sran disappeared from his Madera home, the Madera Police Department said in a press release that his parents have "stopped cooperating" with the investigation.The department did not provide further details on the statement or the ongoing investigation. However, officials said officers would not stop looking for the missing toddler.Detectives from several law enforcement agencies, and community members, searched every inch of Thaddeus's neighborhood through Friday.The Sran family has set up $5,000 reward for information leading to Thaddeus.Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera Police Department.