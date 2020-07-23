missing children

Madera police to announce major update on investigation of missing 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are expected to hold a news conference at 2 pm to announce a major update on the disappearance of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran on Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, investigators announced in a press release that Thaddeus's parents had "stopped cooperating" with the investigation.

Despite the update, the department said detectives would not stop looking for the missing toddler.

The Madera community held a vigil for Thaddeus later on Tuesday night.

