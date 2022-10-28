Madera parents sentenced in death of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The parents of a toddler found dead in Madera have been sentenced after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter charges in connection with his death. His mother has been sentenced to 28 years, while his dad received a lighter sentence of 11 years.

The decision was handed down Friday afternoon.

In 2020, 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran was reported missing by his mother Briseida Sran and father Sukhjinder.

Madera police found the boy's burned body in a nearby orchard.

Briseida pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, one count of mutilating human remains, and two counts of child abuse in the deaths of her son and daughter.

Sukhjinder, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

