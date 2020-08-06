Madera playground for kids with special needs to be named after Thaddeus Sran

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera city officials are hoping to create touching tribute from tragedy.On Wednesday night, the city council agreed to move forward with a proposal that would name a playground after 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran.The playground, which caters to kids with special needs, is at Centennial Park.Each councilmember approved Mayor Andy Medellin's proposal to name the playground equipment after Sran, the boy whose remains were found burned in a rural area of Madera."With COVID and people on edge, in spite of all that, he brought us together as a community," said Medellin.Thaddeus' parents, Sukhjinder Sran and Briseida Sran, were arrested a day after the discovery of the remains, and accused of murder.A group of residents who've helped organize search groups and vigils now want to create a permanent place for folks to remember the little boy.Victoria Castaneda says they plan to meet with city officials and raise money to hopefully create a memorial along the Fresno River Trail."What we plan on doing is getting donations for that part of the area so there will be seating greenery," says Castaneda.Jose Luna, the Fresno chapter president of the Warror of Faith motorcycle ministry, says they're planning a ride through town that will start at Centennial Park and make stops at both the site where Sran was found and at Sran's along Yosemite Avenue.The money raised will go toward paying for a plaque to place in the Park while the rest of it will be donated to Valley Children's Hospital on behalf of the Sran family.The proposal will now be put on the agenda for the council to approve during their meeting on August 19th.