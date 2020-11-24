Coronavirus

Pennsylvania bans alcohol sales for Thanksgiving eve in effort to slow COVID-19 spread

By Christie Ileto
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Bars and restaurant owners in the Philadelphia area are reacting to new restrictions that bring a screeching halt to alcohol sales on Thanksgiving eve.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine ordered the suspension of alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants for one night only in an effort to slow down the rise of COVID-19 cases.

The order comes as 4,762 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday in addition to the 7,075 cases reported Sunday for a two-day total of 11,837. The statewide total is now 314,401.

Businesses say the hits just keep on coming.

"It's a little bit more than salt in the wound, this is our life. We're dealing with real-life consequences," said Matthew Yeck of Gaul & Co. Malt House.

At John Henry's Pub, owner Kathy Kearney got choked up, saying, "It's really hard. It's been tough trying to make those weekly decisions on how to keep your business open."

Levine says the alcohol sales suspension begins at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will stay in effect through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.

EMBED More News Videos

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories during a news conference Monday afternoon.



"Every little bit counts. All the money going out the door, everything incoming, every cent counts. It's going to hurt," added Kearney.

The new restriction hits a bit harder for businesses in Philadelphia, which on Friday lost the ability to serve patrons indoors altogether.

"You're going to have a lot of college kids home. They're going to be hanging out in their basements, apartments," said Jim Kirk, co-owner of Kite and Key.

"I understand the mentality of not having a packed college bar, but we're restaurants," added Matthew Rossi, owner of Nick's Roast Beef.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesspennsylvaniasocietycoronavirusthanksgivingpoliticsu.s. & worldalcoholcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News