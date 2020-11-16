Society

Food drive held to help local families have Thanksgiving meals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Amid the pandemic, Thanksgiving will look a lot different for many families.

This is why Aspen School is partnering with Fresno First Baptist to help local families be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with many food options.

Mashed potatoes, stuffing, and even canned goods were collected.

According to the California Association of Food Banks, one out of every eight people in California does not know where their meal will come from.

"Well, there are a lot of needy families in the neighborhood that are not going to have a favorable Thanksgiving," says James Tapney. "They can't afford it with the pandemic going on and the economy not doing well, some people out of jobs. The need is there, so we are just trying to help the neighborhood and the families in need."

While today is the last day to bring in food, they will be taking it to the families on the 20th.

If you are interested in helping a family or are in need of food during this Thanksgiving, there are food pantries near you. Just search "Central California Food Bank."
