Thanksgiving meal plans impacted by soaring food prices

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Prices for Thanksgiving dinners have soared across America since last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation reports that most Americans are spending about 20% more this holiday, and shoppers like Keith Allen see it firsthand.

"I was like, you know, let's get started a little bit sooner. I was catching deals and I was keeping an eye on ads, and yeah, shop around," says Allen.

The average Thanksgiving feast for 10 people has increased to more than $64 from last year's average of $53.

Turkey prices have gone up 21% and anyway you slice it, your yummy pie will also be pricier this year.

So, while the costs of some Thanksgiving favorites like rolls or sweet potatoes have gone up, David Moniz, manager of the Save Mart on Champlain Drive, encourages shoppers to look for deals.

"Shop the ads, use our Save Smart rewards app, it's going to reward you for every you spend," Moniz explains.

Ryan Jacobson with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says there are several contributing factors beyond inflation, but people in the Central Valley do have an advantage.

"Avian influenza has really impacted turkey supplies across the nation as well as just the general inflation we are seeing through the economy," Jacobsen says. "We are fortunate that we grow so much of here in our backyard, many of the consumers are likely not to see the substantial increases you are seeing in other places."

Analysts say the increasing prices at grocery stores are outpacing restaurants, meaning some people will be eating out or getting to-go meals.

BooBoo Bean Bakery, a business in northwest Fresno, has been busy preparing three times its normal pre-made holiday meals.

The owner of the bakery, Jenny Rivera, said she had to stop accepting orders three days ago because of the high demand.

"I finally had to say enough is enough. My sanity is very important to me. Because we were so early to sell out this Thanksgiving, that people start placing their orders come Monday," says Rivera.