Day before Thanksgiving travel expected to be the busiest since the pandemic

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day to drive before Thanksgiving, as millions head towards their destinations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The roadways and airways are expected to be packed as people head out to their holiday destinations.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day to drive before Thanksgiving, as millions head towards their destinations.

AAA estimates traffic will be about 43 percent higher than normal.

There is some good news for California drivers, as the gas price dropped about 20 cents in the last week.

According to AAA, the statewide average is currently 5 dollars and 20 cents.

Meanwhile, air travel is up nearly eight-percent.

Most travelers will pay about 350 dollars per ticket

Overall, airfares are 43 percent higher compared to last year.

"They fluctuated quite a bit, we were watching very closely and then we finally just grabbed when they were the lowest we thought they could go," Traveler Jessica Peterson said.

The FAA says yesterday, airports had 48,000 flights.

Drivers are also bracing for congestion with an estimated 49 million people getting behind the wheel this year.