Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving holiday travel rush

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Folks are eager to get out of town for the holidays.Travel officials expect Thanksgiving air travel to reach pre-pandemic levels.The Thanksgiving travel period has begun, with Wednesday and Sunday predicted to be the busiest days.AAA is forecasting nearly 4.2 million people will travel by plane this Thanksgiving season.Officials with Fresno Yosemite International Airport say with the increased air travel and recent airline route expansions, people should give themselves extra time to get checked in and screened.Before you even leave for the airport, officials say check your flight status information. Passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.TSA's federal mask requirement is still in effect. Face masks are required in airports and on planes.The Fresno airport has several health and safety protocols in place, with employees disinfecting high-touch areas. Masks are also available at ticket counters if travelers forget one.The roads will also be busy Wednesday afternoon. AAA says 12 pm to 8 pm is the worst time to travel the day before Thanksgiving. Drivers should expect delays.Meanwhile, Fresno County health officials expect many families to spend the holiday inside due to the cold weather.Dr. John Zweifler said if you are vaccinated, and you know others guests are too, a mask isn't necessary. But there is still a risk of breakthrough cases."Make sure there's good ventilation. Keep the windows open, turn the fans on, turn on the ventilator and consider using a HEPA filter," said Dr. Zweifler.For those leaving the Valley or the state for the holidays, Dr. Zweifler says to be mindful of the vaccination rates and COVID cases of where you're heading. Doctors say the best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated.Airport officials and local health leaders want people to enjoy their Thanksgiving, but of course, safely.