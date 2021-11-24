holiday travel

Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving holiday travel rush

Travel officials expect Thanksgiving air travel to reach pre-pandemic levels.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno airport prepares for Thanksgiving holiday travel rush

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Folks are eager to get out of town for the holidays.

Travel officials expect Thanksgiving air travel to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The Thanksgiving travel period has begun, with Wednesday and Sunday predicted to be the busiest days.

AAA is forecasting nearly 4.2 million people will travel by plane this Thanksgiving season.

Officials with Fresno Yosemite International Airport say with the increased air travel and recent airline route expansions, people should give themselves extra time to get checked in and screened.

RELATED: Pandemic holiday travel 2.0: How to navigate Thanksgiving this year

Before you even leave for the airport, officials say check your flight status information. Passengers are encouraged to arrive two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

TSA's federal mask requirement is still in effect. Face masks are required in airports and on planes.

The Fresno airport has several health and safety protocols in place, with employees disinfecting high-touch areas. Masks are also available at ticket counters if travelers forget one.

The roads will also be busy Wednesday afternoon. AAA says 12 pm to 8 pm is the worst time to travel the day before Thanksgiving. Drivers should expect delays.

RELATED: Valley residents feel impact of high gas prices with holiday travel
EMBED More News Videos

Gas prices skyrocketed across the country but Californians are feeling it a little bit more.



Meanwhile, Fresno County health officials expect many families to spend the holiday inside due to the cold weather.

Dr. John Zweifler said if you are vaccinated, and you know others guests are too, a mask isn't necessary. But there is still a risk of breakthrough cases.

"Make sure there's good ventilation. Keep the windows open, turn the fans on, turn on the ventilator and consider using a HEPA filter," said Dr. Zweifler.

For those leaving the Valley or the state for the holidays, Dr. Zweifler says to be mindful of the vaccination rates and COVID cases of where you're heading. Doctors say the best way to stay safe is to get vaccinated.

Airport officials and local health leaders want people to enjoy their Thanksgiving, but of course, safely.

RELATED: Fresno County health leaders share tips for the holiday season
EMBED More News Videos

Health officials say COVID-19 remains a public health concern as many Valley residents prepare to travel for the holiday season.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnoairport newsair travelgas pricesthanksgivingholiday traveltrafficcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY TRAVEL
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
TSA 'confident' it's prepared to handle Thanksgiving travel rush
AAA says Thanksgiving travel will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
TOP STORIES
Fresno County appoints interim director of Dept. of Social Services
Flash mob thieves new worry for Fresno's Operation Christmas Presence
Fresno police, parents of victim plead for help to solve 2020 murder
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
Good Sports: Multiple sets of twins in FCC women's sports
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Hanford community, businesses thrilled with new ice skating ink
Show More
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
Lemoore man arrested for murder, domestic violence in wife's death
Valley businesses preparing for block party on Small Business Saturday
All 3 men charged in Arbery's death convicted of murder
Woman seeks answers after son found badly injured in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News