Expect to see fewer drivers during Thanksgiving, study shows

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Expect to see fewer drivers on the road this Thanksgiving.A study by GasBuddy finds only 35% of Americans will travel for the holiday, even with gas prices averaging just over three dollars a gallon, nearly a dollar less than last year.Instead, some are choosing to travel by train."The Wednesday leading into Thanksgiving and the Sunday following Thanksgiving are our busiest travel days ever," said Oliva Irvin, Public Relations Manager for Amtrak.But Amtrak officials aren't sure what crowds will look like this year.The pandemic has forced them to cut capacity in half.For safety, extra cleaning procedures have been implemented at their stations and on trains."We are recommending everyone book early especially since this year we are limiting bookings to around 50%," said Irvin.Gasbuddy's study also determined that 71% of people are choosing to stay home this Thanksgiving.Rather than cook a meal for a downsized dinner, some are turning to local restaurants for catering."Nobody wants to really put in the time and the effort to slave away in the kitchen, so we go ahead and do that for them and make it a whole lot simpler," said Jenny Rivera, owner of Booboo Bean Bakery and Café.Rivera said the orders have been coming in nonstop."I have already surpassed last year, I've actually doubled that," she said.When it comes to having company, Fresno County Health officials say keep your gatherings small and limit them to 15 minutes or less."Doing it short, doing it outdoors and doing it with only members of your household is really the best way to celebrate the holidays this year," said Fresno County Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra.