cominguproses

'Bachelor' Peter's finale called 'unexpected and complicated'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- The two-night finale of "The Bachelor" is being called "unexpected and complicated."

Chris Harrison says that no one will see what's coming and no one could predict what's going to happen.

"Bachelor" Peter Weber says that he's in love with two women: Hannah Ann and Madison.

In the finale preview, Hannah Ann says she's "given, and given, and given, and she just wants something back." The video appears to show that she considers "tapping out."

Madison also seems to reach her breaking point.

Then we see the clip that has been teased all season: Chris Harrison telling Peter that they just found something out and they need to tell him before he "does what he's going to do."

Then we see Peter go to someone's room and apologize. It looks like a breakup, but who knows?!

Lastly, we see his mother Barbara crying and saying, "Bring her home, bring her home, that's what love stories are made of."

So who is the "her" Barbara is talking about?

Many theories are floating around, but we will not know for sure until Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8/7c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabcbachelorthe bachelorcominguproseschris harrison
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMINGUPROSES
Trevor Holmes talks about week 2 of 'Listen to Your Heart'
'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' begins
Barb was right: 'Bachelor' Peter and Madison split
'Bachelor' Peter's biggest obstacle to finding love: His mom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News