Zach and Kaity talk about their engagement and life after 'The Bachelor'

NEW YORK -- Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar are enjoying life as an engaged couple after their time on "The Bachelor."

"Bachelor Nation" watched as Zach got down on one knee and proposed to Kaity in the big finale Monday night.

Kaity says she's thrilled with the Neil Lane engagement ring Zach chose.

"There's literally diamonds everywhere!" Kaity said. "There's a huge oval diamond, diamonds around that, and then the band is diamonds, it is not lacking."

"I think I did good!" Zach said.

As they adjust to life together, Zach said he'll be moving from his temporary home in LA back to Austin to be with Kaity as they get a place together this summer.

"I love Austin. I've lived there for some time and we're just ready to attack the town together," he said.

So why did this process of being on "The Bachelor" work for them?

"I was just in such a good part in my life and I was happy with who I am as a person and I was just ready to give myself to somebody, the right man, and this opportunity came by and I was just thinking to myself that everything happens for a reason and just take a chance and hopefully find a good man," Kaity said.

"It was pretty clear that I was ready to settle down and find the love of my life," Zach said. "I'm going to show who I am and I hope that person loves me for me and she does, and that means the world to me, so I found her! I found my best friend!"

Zach was mentored by past "Bachelor" Sean Lowe this season and the couple says that they hope to mentor other couples the way Sean and his wife Catherine helped them.

"What Sean's done has been great, he's a good friend, and if we can do that..." Zach said.

"Yeah, he really helped you out," Kaity said.

"He did, he's great, and even Jesse, even though he's the host, that's my boy," he said.

As they settle back into their "new normal" lives, Kaity mentioned that while she's not a great dancer in her opinion, she thinks Zach is!

"This man would be great on dancing with the stars, my dance moves should not be seen by anybody," Kaity said.

"I know I'm not a good dancer, but I enjoy dancing, anytime any song plays, you know I'm dancing," he said.

You can watch the next season of "The Bachelorette" starring Charity on Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.