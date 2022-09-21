'Bachelorette' finale recap: Rachel and Gabby's journey to find love comes to a dramatic conclusion

Rachel confronts Tino about his infidelity on the season 19 finale of "The Bachelorette."

LOS ANGELES -- The final episode of "The Bachelorette" starts with our host Jesse Palmer promising - you guessed it - the most dramatic and shocking season finale ever. And oh my, it delivered.

We pick up where we left off with Gabby spiraling at the news that Erich just wants to "date her." Though this was the big cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode, Gabby quickly realizes that she doesn't want to lose him and that they love each other. So, they agree that Erich proposing isn't a deal breaker.

The conclusion of Rachel and Tino's love story

Rachel finds Tino and tells him that he's the only man remaining. Tino responds that he is "on top of the world." Things seem to be going smoothly so far. Where's this drama you promised Jesse?

The Bachelorettes head to the final rose ceremony feeling confident that they both will receive a proposal from their guys.

Tino and Rachel profess their love to each other before he gets down on one knee and proposes. Rachel, of course, says yes and gives him the final rose.

Rachel's not-so-happy ending

Rachel talks about growing pains in her and Tino's relationship with things being difficult after they got engaged. She then reveals that Tino ended up cheating on her.

We are shown footage from when Rachel confronts Tino about his infidelity. He says he was talking to a girl before he went on the show, but it didn't go anywhere. After he and Rachel got engaged, he ran into this girl at a bar. Somewhere along the way, he kissed her.

You can watch the uncomfortable confrontation between Rachel and Tino in the player above.

At the end of the conversation, Rachel tells him that she's done and gives him the ring back.

Tino faces Rachel after their shocking breakup

Tino apologizes and says that he feels bad that he made it seem like he was putting the blame on her. He continues to try to explain his side of what happened, but Rachel maintains that they never called off the engagement.

After a heated discussion, Jesse closes out the segment announcing that Aven, one of Rachel's final men, is here. He steps out to talk to Rachel and the two of them leave hand in hand. Maybe Rachel will get her happy ending after all.

The conclusion of Gabby's journey

Gabby and Erich profess their love for each other and Erich says he feels like he's met his soulmate. He gets down on one knee and proposes to Gabby - she says yes and offers him the final rose.

Back at the studio in Los Angeles, we see the couple for the first time since their engagement. Erich addresses the rumors that he may have gone on the show for the wrong reasons and didn't believe it was "real." He emphasizes that he didn't expect to make it past night one and that he really just ended up falling in love with Gabby.

Jesse asks what's next for them and Gabby responds that they are just excited to just start their lives together.

The next Bachelor is announced

After he left Mexico broken-hearted, Zach is announced as the next Bachelor, and to the surprise of everyone, his journey starts immediately!

Zach meets some of the women that will be vying for his heart, but in a never-before-seen twist, America decides who gets his first impression rose. The honor went to Brianna, a lovely young lady from Jersey City, NJ.

And that wraps this season of "The Bachelorette." Don't miss Zach on his journey to find love when "The Bachelor" returns Monday, January 23 on ABC!