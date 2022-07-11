Co-Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey begin their quests for love

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=12040742" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Quarterback Peyton Manning is one of those in charge of a wacky new game show called 'The Final Straw' and Michael Strahan returns for another season of 'The 100 Thousand Do

"Thor: Love and Thunder" lives up to its title, with plenty of action accompanied by romantic tension between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. Sandy Kenyon has the movie review.

Fans of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are known collectively as Bachelor Nation, and the population is in the millions. They are used to being told that a development is "the most dramatic ever," but that was no exaggeration earlier this year, when two women were dumped after "The Bachelor" told each of them that he loved them.Now, those two women -- Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey -- are both looking for love as co-Bachelorettes.Even the host of the show, Jesse Palmer, wasn't sure how this was going to work, having two women who are also friends choosing from the same big group of men.Viewers don't know if either found lasting love, but it's clear that friendship emerged intact despite dating some of the same suitors."Having that foundation and respect for each other, you know, no man would stand in our way," Windey said.Palmer says both navigated an unprecedented situation with class."I think Rachel and Gabby deserve a ton of credit," he said. "They really look control of this thing, made some very tough decisions along the way, had some very open and honest conversations with one another, and really supported each other through this. And somehow, magically, it just worked."He said there were times when he felt like a therapist and a traffic cop."I think one thing I've learned hosting these shows is you wear a lot of different hats, and you're offering support," he said. "At times, you have to be a sounding board, and a shoulder to cry on when times get tough."A job made more intense, he said, because he knew both of them personally having watched them get dumped by Clayton on "The Bachelor.""I witnessed the devastating heartbreak on the double breakup that both these women experienced, but I also, in the moment, saw the unwavering support they had for one another," he said. "So you know, for me, being a cheerleader for both of these women and to hopefully find their person on their journeys was really sort of a new that I felt myself wearing during 'The Bachelorette.'""The Bachelorette" premieres Monday night at 8 p.m. on this ABC station.