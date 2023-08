The Backyard Social Club is now serving up brews and bites in Clovis.

New bar serving up craft beer and food in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. -- A new bar is now welcoming customers in Clovis.

The Backyard Social Club is serving up brews and bites.

It's located on Clovis Avenue near San Jose Avenue on the edge of Old Town.

The space features a large bar, booths, music stage and art-covered walls, along with a big backyard.

While you savor any of the 30 craft beers on tap, you can snack on backyard bites that include pizza, nachos and sandwiches.

The owners say the social club was created with "community" in mind.