'The Bold Type' cast calls fifth and final season a 'love letter' to fans

"The Bold Type" is going out in style. The critically acclaimed Freeform show is returning for a fifth and final season Wednesday.
Season 4 abruptly stopped production in March 2020 due to the pandemic, leaving off two episodes that were originally planned to close out the season. While the cast and crew didn't get a Scarlet-esque wrap party this time around, Aisha Dee said that when they got back to set "there was so much love in the space" and they found little ways to celebrate in a safe way.
"We just hope you see this last season as the love letter it was intended to be," Katie Stevens said of the six-episode season.
"You will feel satisfied, but not in that Disney fairy tale kind of way where it's just wrapped up," actor Stephen Conrad Moore, who plays Oliver Grayson, said of the ending. "I think it's satisfied in the way of, 'This is how life is.' Life is incomplete at times, life is hopeful."
At the start of season 5, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is picking up the pieces, and partying a little too hard, after her marriage fell apart.
"We get to see her go to therapy, which I was really excited about. We haven't really touched on that in the show yet and it's something that I know Katie, Aisha and myself are all really passionate about," Fahy said.
Fans were excited to see in the season 5 trailer that Sutton and Richard (Sam Page), her estranged husband, reunite.
"I do think that the audience will be really happy with that scenario, I know I am," Fahy teased. "It was something that we all talked about a lot and we changed our minds about it a few times."
The fourth season also left Jane's (Stevens) workplace romance with Scott (Mat Vairo), a writer that works under her at Scarlet Magazine, up in the air.
RELATED | Katie Stevens discusses breast cancer scare, hopes for 'The Bold Type' season 5
"Jane is newly a boss in her own right and I think we're going to see her struggle with that," Stevens said.
As for Kat (Dee) this season, the focus is more on her "using her privilege for the greater good," according to Dee. While she does have some steamy scenes, those were much more difficult to shoot due to the strict COVID protocols in Quebec, Canada. According to the actresses, no kissing was allowed and whoever wasn't facing the camera had to wear a prosthetic mask.
RELATED | Aisha Dee on her 'Bold Type' character inspiring her to be brave
"It's like this Darth Vader, weird, skin colored mask, so you just don't look like you have a nose or a mouth, and there's just a free hanging tube," Fahy described.
"It was really hard to have to do those scenes without laughing," Stevens added. "When I had to wear it, the guy had to be like, 'You look so beautiful'...but he's telling somebody with a Darth Vader prosthetic that they're beautiful."
Season 5 of "The Bold Type" premieres Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on Freeform, next day on Hulu.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform and this station.
'The Bold Type' cast calls fifth and final season a 'love letter' to fans
"We just hope you see this last season as the love letter it was intended to be," Katie Stevens said of the Freeform show.
FREEFORM
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News