Father fatally shoots his 3 children before killing himself at Sacramento church, sheriff says

Howe and Ethan and Howe and Cottage have a large police presence due to a shooting , please avoid the area. The Sheriffs Office PIO will be at the command Post located at the Home Depot on Howe and cottage. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) March 1, 2022

SACRAMENTO -- There is heavy police presence in the Arden area of Sacramento County due to a deadly shooting involving multiple people near "The Church in Sacramento".According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a father shot and killed his three children, then also killed himself. A fifth person is also dead, but it is unclear who that is.A police helicopter overhead is telling neighbors to stay in their homes to avoid the area of Howe and Ethan, and Howe and Cottage.