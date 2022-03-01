Father fatally shoots his 3 children before killing himself at Sacramento church, sheriff says

Authorities investigating deadly shooting near Sacramento church

SACRAMENTO -- There is heavy police presence in the Arden area of Sacramento County due to a deadly shooting involving multiple people near "The Church in Sacramento".

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a father shot and killed his three children, then also killed himself. A fifth person is also dead, but it is unclear who that is.

A police helicopter overhead is telling neighbors to stay in their homes to avoid the area of Howe and Ethan, and Howe and Cottage.



This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

