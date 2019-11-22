The City of Lemoore is taking steps to improve the quality of its drinking water

LEMOORE, Calif. -- The City of Lemoore is taking steps to improve the quality of its drinking water.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for its new groundwater treatment plant projects. Instead of a traditional, centralized facility, two separate wellhead treatment plants will be installed at two of the city's reservoir locations.

The city says this method will improve the process of disinfecting its water supply, which currently contains a high level of naturally-occurring total organic carbon.

City Manager, Nathan Olson said, "All these technologies have been proven, but the way that their sequence is unique to remove the TOC in order to provide water-bottle quality drinking water. It's going to be colorless, odorless. All the jokes about our water are going to have to go away. They are going to have to get a new line."

Project completion is scheduled for mid to late 2020.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms to hit Central Valley during Thanksgiving
14-year-old girl missing in Mendota
Visalia high schooler for threatening to shoot another student
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Tension in Hmong community over linking Fresno shooting to gang task force
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Tulare councilmember caught street racing at nearly 100 mph: Police
Show More
Fresno city leaders hope to raise $500,000 for victims of mass shooting
Madera City Council blocks landlords from evicting residents without cause
Valley in rain deficit for winter season: NWS Hanford
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
It will soon be harder for you to access Fresno City Hall. Here's why
More TOP STORIES News