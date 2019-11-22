LEMOORE, Calif. -- The City of Lemoore is taking steps to improve the quality of its drinking water.A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for its new groundwater treatment plant projects. Instead of a traditional, centralized facility, two separate wellhead treatment plants will be installed at two of the city's reservoir locations.The city says this method will improve the process of disinfecting its water supply, which currently contains a high level of naturally-occurring total organic carbon.City Manager, Nathan Olson said, "All these technologies have been proven, but the way that their sequence is unique to remove the TOC in order to provide water-bottle quality drinking water. It's going to be colorless, odorless. All the jokes about our water are going to have to go away. They are going to have to get a new line."Project completion is scheduled for mid to late 2020.