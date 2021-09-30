synergy

Amy Landecker talks about voicing 'Ugga' on 'The Croods: Family Tree'

By Jennifer Matarese
EMBED <>More Videos

Amy Landecker talks about voicing 'Ugga' on 'The Croods: Family Tree'

NEW YORK -- "The Croods" are back in a new Hulu series that continues their story with "The Croods: Family Tree."

Amy Landecker voices "Ugga" the mom of the bunch.


"It's such a thrill, I loved the films," Landecker said. "I'm also the world's biggest fan of Katherine Keener who was the voice of 'Ugga' in the movies and I just feel like it's one of the greatest compliments of my acting career to take over for her for this television series."

Landecker said she could really relate to the character of "Ugga."

"I do have a lot of experience being a parent and hanging out with other families and finding out ways to compromise on parenting styles, and that part I think I tried to bring my own sense of humor and my own personality," she said.

"Family Tree" picks up the story right where the second "Croods" movie left off.


They are still learning to live together with the "Bettermans" on the most idyllic farm in prehistory.

"I think this is about finding great friendship in the middle of challenging times," Landecker said.

"The Croods: Family Tree" is streaming now on Hulu.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthulu
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
SYNERGY
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' flies to Disney+ for exciting new series
On The Red Carpet December preview: Upcoming shows, movies
'Candified: Home for the Holidays' features a life-size candy cottage
Marvel to release comic showcasing Indigenous heroes
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News