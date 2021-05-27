Visalia hotel named one of the best in the world by TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor released its list of "Hottest New Hotels," and The Darling Hotel in Visalia was one of only four U.S. hotels named.
The Darling Hotel was No. 19. The boutique hotel just opened last June on Court Street near Center Avenue.
It's located inside Visalia's old courthouse annex building and includes 32 standard guest rooms and suites.
The Darling Hotel also has a rooftop restaurant.
TripAdvisor is one of the world's largest travel guidance platforms.
First place on the website's list went to a hotel in Turkey.