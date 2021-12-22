Ralph Fiennes, stars talk pandemic-delayed 'The King's Man' finally opening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11336808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some of the stars of the new movie "The King's Man," gathered for the film's red carpet premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

A new blockbuster is finally reaching theaters after a pandemic delay lasting a couple of years.The first two "Kingsman" movies grossed a total of more than $800 million around the world, so anticipation is high for "The King's Man."Ralph Fiennes, who plays the title role, describes the plot as, "historical events turned on their head."Speaking at the film's New York City premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on December 13, the star promised that director Matthew Vaughn "has fun" with this origin story about "the first independent intelligence agency."Their origin lies in a London Tailor shop, where Orlando Oxford, played by Fiennes, notes that, "While governments wait for orders, our people take action."being the operative word in a film that begins before the start of World War I when a widower tries to keep his son away from the fighting.Nevertheless, by the end of the movie, both have become heroes."It's grounded in the father-son relationship," Fiennes said. "The father-son relationship is the heart of the film, and along with that are these great action sequences."Real villains taken from history are used to tell a story that's pure fiction.Rhys Ifans plays Grigori Rasputin."(My character) is such a larger than life figure in history anyway," he said. "He kind of lends himself well to a franchise like 'Kinsman.' We're able to turn things up to 11 a little bit and rocket up and have some fun."One scene involving a trip by Oxford and his son to visit Rasputin in Russia took three weeks to film, according to Djimon Hounsou, who plays their aide, Shola."Every day you were just exhausted to be fighting, sword fighting nonstop," he said. "There were days when I was too much in pain.""The King's Man" is rated R for its violence, and it's hardly a "holiday movie." But fans of the first two "Kingsman" movies -- and there are many -- should really enjoy this story about how this all began.It may be inspired by history, but it's not academic, dry or dull."The King's Man" is from 20th Century Studios and distributed by Disney, both owned by the same parent company as this ABC station.